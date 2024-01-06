Nation goes to national polls Sunday

The Election Commission (EC) has completed all preparations to hold the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner in all but one constituency simultaneously across the country tomorrow.

EC officials said 11,96,89,289 voters, including 6,76,09,741 male, 5,89,18,699 female and 849 transgender, will vote to elect 299 members of parliament out of 300 as the EC earlier postponed the elections to Naogaon-2 due to independent candidate Aminul Islam's death.

The balloting will begin at 8:00am and continue till 4:00pm without any break at 261,912 polling booths in 42,024 voting centres across the country.

The ballot papers and other polling materials, including stamp pads, official seals, marking seals, are being sent to returning officers (ROs) offices.

However, the EC, for the first time in the election history of the country, decided to send ballot papers to polling stations in the morning of voting day except 2,964 centres in the country's remote areas as ballots to these centres will be sent by today.