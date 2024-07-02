PM Hasina asks to prepare for probable floods

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked all concerned, including civil administration, to take necessary preparations in advance to face probable floods in the country.

The prime minister gave the directive while chairing the 1st meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in this fiscal year (FY25) held at the NEC conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing the newspersons, planning minister major general (retd) Abdus Salam said that based on the forecast of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department and the experts concerned the prime minister in the meeting apprehended that a possible flood may sweep over the country in the coming days possibly in August.

In this regard, she asked all concerned to take necessary preparations to face the possible flood and its impact.

Planning Division senior secretary Satyajit Karmakar said the prime minister had categorically said that there is a possibility of flooding across the country in August since there has been a growing trend of rainfall in the country alongside rising water in the upstream of major rivers.