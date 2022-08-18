JRC ministerial meeting after one decade in Delhi

After a disruption of over a decade, the Bangladesh-India Joint River Commission (JRC) is going to hold a ministerial meeting in Delhi on 25 August.

Though the meeting has been scheduled before the upcoming India trip of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in September, no progress is likely to happen regarding the water management agreement of the River Teesta.

However, the meeting is expected to bring progress in the water management of other common rivers. Of them, the agreement on withdrawal of water from the Kushiyara River and the announcement of a joint study on the utilization of the Ganges water may be finalised.

Officials of foreign and water resources ministries confirmed the meeting schedule to Prothom Alo. Soon after finalising the schedule of the prime minister’s India trip, Bangladesh had pushed for the JRC meeting citing its importance in providing guidance on various issues of cooperation, particularly on water distribution of the common rivers.