It’s an opportunity for Bangladesh to re-demonstrate its commitment to world: BIMSTEC chief

Secretary general of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Indra Mani Pandey has said Bangladesh, as the next chair of the regional organisation, will have an opportunity to “re-demonstrate to the world” its commitment to regional cooperation by leading the organisation with broader initiatives in diverse areas.

“As the chair, Bangladesh will have the opportunity to lead BIMSTEC, take initiatives for cooperation in different sectors by working together in tandem with all the member states and this will be an opportunity for Bangladesh to re-demonstrate its commitment to the world,” he said on Tuesday.

The BIMSTEC secretary general made the remarks during an interaction with the members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at its headquarters ahead of the 6th Summit scheduled for 4 April.

DCAB president AKM Moinuddin and its general secretary Md Arifuzzaman Mamun were also present.

Thailand will host the 6th Summit of BIMSTEC in Bangkok and Bangladesh will take responsibility as its next chair. Before the Summit, there will be a ministerial meeting on 3 April.