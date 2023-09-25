Work orders worth Tk 600b awarded in single-contractor tender in 11 years: TIB

Work orders worth Tk 600 billion were awarded through tenders where only one contractor participated in the bids in the last 11 years.

Single contractors participated in each of these work orders done through the e-Government Procurement (e-GP) system and they got the work.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said such a practice gives rise to corruption in the country.

This picture was found in a research titled "Government e-procurement in Bangladesh: Monitoring the trend of competitive practices". The TIB report said one out of every five tenders awarded across the country in the last 10 years was decided on a single tender basis.

TIB published the results of the research at TIB office in Dhanmondi on Monday.