Narcotics trade launders Tk 50 billion annually

Every year an estimated USD 481 million or about Tk 51.47 billion is smuggled out of Bangladesh through the drug trade, making it the fifth highest country worldwide in terms of siphoning money from drug profits. Among Asian countries, Bangladesh takes the lead in money laundering through drug trading.

However, the amount of money siphoned out was projected through estimation. United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) published this information in a report on illicit financial flows on their website. In this report, the UN organisation underscored the estimation based accounts of illegal money outflow through drug business in nine countries of the world including Bangladesh. The other countries are Afghanistan, Colombia, Ecuador, Maldives, Mexico, Myanmar, Nepal and Peru.

According to the UNCTAD report, Mexico ranks first in the world in terms of siphoning drug money. This is followed by Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bangladesh respectively. UNCTAD estimated the illicit outflow of drug money with the assistance of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and on the basis of data provided by the countries concerned.