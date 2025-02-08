Home adviser’s resignation, police commissioner and DC's removal demanded

The leaders and activists of the student movement stated that the Awami League and its associates carried out a premeditated attack last night. They accused them of luring students into a trap before launching the assault. They declared that the movement to uproot fascism would commence from Gazipur today. They further alleged that associates of Jahangir Alam, a collaborator of the fallen fascist government, were responsible for the attack. They claimed that under the pretext of vandalism at the residence of AKM Mozammel, a plan was orchestrated to kill the students. They asserted that ordinary citizens could not have carried out such an attack. They also alleged that Hasina’s proxies, operating from India, were attempting to destabilise the country and called for a united resistance against all forms of conspiracy.

They expressed deep disappointment in the role of the law enforcement agencies in Gazipur and demanded the immediate resignation of the deputy commissioner and the police commissioner. Additionally, they called for the arrest of those involved in the attack within 24 hours.