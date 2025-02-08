Jatiya Nagorik Committee at Gazipur
Home adviser’s resignation, police commissioner and DC's removal demanded
Jatiya Nagorik Committee held a demonstration rally in Gazipur, protesting against the attacks on anti-discrimination students and the members of the public. The rally was organised by the Gazipur district and city units of Jatiya Nagorik Committee at Rajbari grounds in Gazipur district town around 12:00 PM today, Saturday. Following the rally, students conducted several small processions throughout the town.
Speakers at the rally included Ali Naser Khan, central organiser of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, M Soyeb, central member, Anisur Rahman, Gazipur Gachha thana representative and Nabil Yusuf, Tongi west thana representative and others.
Ali Naser Khan stated that the registration of Awami League must be revoked and fascists must be prosecuted as fast as possible. He demanded that their bank accounts be frozen and their assets seized. He emphasised that those responsible for the attacks on students and the public must be arrested and brought to justice within 24 hours.
Expressing outrage over the delayed arrival of the police and administrative authorities at the scene of the attack on students and the public near the residence of former minister Mozammel Haque Friday night, Ali Naser Khan called for apology and resignation of the home adviser. He also demanded removal of the Gazipur police commissioner and the deputy commissioner.
The leaders and activists of the student movement stated that the Awami League and its associates carried out a premeditated attack last night. They accused them of luring students into a trap before launching the assault. They declared that the movement to uproot fascism would commence from Gazipur today. They further alleged that associates of Jahangir Alam, a collaborator of the fallen fascist government, were responsible for the attack. They claimed that under the pretext of vandalism at the residence of AKM Mozammel, a plan was orchestrated to kill the students. They asserted that ordinary citizens could not have carried out such an attack. They also alleged that Hasina’s proxies, operating from India, were attempting to destabilise the country and called for a united resistance against all forms of conspiracy.
They expressed deep disappointment in the role of the law enforcement agencies in Gazipur and demanded the immediate resignation of the deputy commissioner and the police commissioner. Additionally, they called for the arrest of those involved in the attack within 24 hours.
On Friday night at approximately 9:30 PM, a group of people launched an attack on the residence of former minister of liberation war affairs, AKM Mozammel Haque in Gazipur. During the incident, some locals apprehended and assaulted several members of the group. At least 15 people were injured, with 5 sustaining critical injuries. The critically injured individuals were transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for further treatment.