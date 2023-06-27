Parents to wait to get back missing son after 21 years

Matiur Rahman, who went missing in 2002, was located in India after 21 years and was scheduled to return home after 21 years. He was scheduled to return home today, Tuesday via Hili land port in Dinajpur.

Phulbari immigration police in India informed Banglabandha immigration police on Tuesday that Matiur Rahman could not be sent back due to some mistakes in his travel documents.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Banglabandha immigration police officer-in-charge Nazrul Islam said Phulbari immigration police informed them he was not sent back due to mistakes in travel documents.

Matiur's cousin Naum Asad said over the phone that his (Matiur) relatives returned home as Matiur was not sent back. Earlier, Matiur's father Shahidul Islam told Prothom Alo that he was asked to go to Hili land port to receive his son today, Tuesday.