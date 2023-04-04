'999' service temporarily suspended due to Banga Bazar fire

The National emergency service – 999 – has been suspended due to the massive fire at Banga Bazar in the capital, reports UNB.
The Police Headquarters confirmed the matter. It also requested people to contact local police stations or fire stations in case of emergency.
A massive fire broke out at Bangabazar market in Dhaka around 6:10 am on Tuesday and started spreading rapidly.
The blaze was brought under control around 12:36 pm, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.
However, black smoke is still coming out from different places and firefighters were still working to fully douse the fire, he said.
Forty-eight firefighting units were engaged in extinguishing the blaze. However, the source of the fire is yet to be confirmed.
