Media has a multifaceted role in national security

The increasing dissemination of false and sensationalised information can lead to panic, break public trust, and compromise security measures. Starting with the observation, a roundtable on ‘The Role of Media in National Security’ was held at the Westin, Dhaka, in the capital, organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS). The event was moderated by Major General ANM Muniruzzaman, ndc, psc (retd), president, BIPSS, said a press release.

In his opening remarks, Maj Gen ANM Muniruzzaman (retd) stated that the role of the media in national security is multifaceted and essential. It acts as a beacon of truth, an agent of accountability, and a defender of the public interest. He added that, as citizens, it is our duty to consume news critically, to demand accuracy and integrity, and to support a media that upholds the values that define our nation. And as the media continues to evolve in this digital age, let us remember that its impact on national security will remain indelible, shaping the course of our nation's security. National security does not only mean the safeguarding of the territorial boundary of the state but also the need to safeguard the core values of the state.