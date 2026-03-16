July uprising lawsuits: Personal feuds, property grabs, extortion behind implicating individuals ‘arbitrarily’

After the birth of his daughter, business person Ismail Hossain Pradhaniya, 48, was at Monowara Hospital in Siddheshwari, Dhaka, with his wife. From there, on 5 May last year, he was arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB). He is accused of being involved in the murder case of Md Riaz at Bhatara police station.

Following his arrest, DMP stated in a press release that Pradhaniya faced murder cases from the July Uprising across several police stations in the capital. In those cases, his identity was recorded as general secretary of Ramna Thana Swechchhasebak League.

Court records in Dhaka show that Pradhaniya was granted bail in the Riaz murder case on 18 June last year. On the same day, he was shown arrested in another case at Bhatara police station, where his designation was listed as joint general secretary of the central Swechchhasebak League. However, his name does not appear in any central or thana-level committee of the Swechchhasebak League.

Md Riaz was shot dead in Jatrabari during the July Uprising. Two cases were filed in Jatrabari and Fatulla last year, and a third case was registered at Bhatara police station. Pradhaniya spent 109 days in jail in connection with this case. Legally, one incident cannot lead to three separate cases.