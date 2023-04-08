Traders set up temporary shops on sidewalk

Businesses that suffered from a devastating inferno in the capital’s Banga Bazar market on Tuesday have reopened partially on the adjacent footpaths with the hope of making up the losses to some extent.
The traders were supposed to start business after the site is cleaned up. As the cleaning works are yet to be finished, the traders resorted to the adjacent sidewalks to resume their business on Saturday.
During a visit to the area, it was seen that a section of small and medium traders temporarily set up shops under the Gulistan-Jatrabari flyover and in the area adjacent to Annex Co Tower.
Some traders said they came at 6:00am to occupy suitable places to reopen their business. A good number of traders managed to start trading by 10:00am. They, however, reiterated their demand for permission to run business in the burnt space.
Billal Hossain, a trader who was selling clothes under the flyover adjacent to the fire service headquarters, said two of his three shops were burnt to ashes while he managed to rescue some clothes from the remaining one.
With the remnants, he took position beneath the flyover around 10:00am, but could sell only six products until 4:00pm. He was selling the clothes even at losses as the fire left him completely empty-handed.
Other traders also came up with similar remarks. They, however, are in hesitation and are not bringing large quantities of products now due to lack of capital and uncertainty over the future of the temporary shops.
Some of them said they borrowed products from other traders of the area and kept those in the makeshift shops.
There was a noticeable crowd surrounding the shops, but the traders reported a very low sale on the day.
Mizanur Rahman, owner of Mim Garments of Bangabazar market, took position on the footpath adjacent to the police headquarters, with what he could save from the fire. He brings stocklot garments from Gazipur and Savar and sells those in Bangabazar.
In a conversation with Prothom Alo, he said the clothes are all of his wealth. “With no other choice, I sat here. No customers are here, but I should at least give it a try to turn around. There is no scope to think otherwise.”
Those who reopened business at footpaths are mostly small and medium traders. The big traders are still trying to observe the situation.
Chand Miyan, proprietor of Fatema Garments, told Prothom Alo that he suffered a loss of Tk 8.2 million in his three shops. He is not used to selling clothes on the footpath.
He demanded an initiative to accommodate the businesses permanently. The sooner it is done, the better for the traders.
Meanwhile, the shops at Annex Co Tower reopened partially on Saturday. A good number of traders were seen reopening and cleaning up their shops on the ground floor. Some traders said they are yet to get over the panic.
The market had no remarkable customer turnout, rather the enthusiasts occupied the scene here. The traders mostly passed the day discussing their issues among themselves.
Faruk Hossain, owner of Himel Jacket Collection on the ground floor of Annex Co Tower, said there is no barrier to open the market, but the business-friendly environment is yet to be restored.
All are now focused on cleaning up the dust. There should be a coordinated initiative to make sure that the customers return to the market. Otherwise, it will be difficult for the businesses to rebound, he added.