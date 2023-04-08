Traders set up temporary shops on sidewalk

Businesses that suffered from a devastating inferno in the capital’s Banga Bazar market on Tuesday have reopened partially on the adjacent footpaths with the hope of making up the losses to some extent.

The traders were supposed to start business after the site is cleaned up. As the cleaning works are yet to be finished, the traders resorted to the adjacent sidewalks to resume their business on Saturday.

During a visit to the area, it was seen that a section of small and medium traders temporarily set up shops under the Gulistan-Jatrabari flyover and in the area adjacent to Annex Co Tower.