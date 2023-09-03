President flies to Indonesia, Singapore Monday

Chairperson of Bangladesh National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Saima Wazed and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will also accompany the president during the visit.

At the invitation of the president of the Indonesia and ASEAN chair for 2023, Joko Widodo, the Bangabhaban spokesman said, the president will attend the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit and the East Asia Summit at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC).

With the theme of "Asean Matters: Epicentrum of Growth", the ASEAN Summit will be held with a hectic agenda for three days.

Mohammed Shahabuddin will be staying at the Presidential Suite at Hotel Le Meridien in Jakarta.

He, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, will also attend the 'East Asia Summit' slated for 7 September.

The president will deliver the concluding speech on "Strengthening Regional Architecture to Support the Epicentrum of Growth from the Perspective of IORA" as the "Guest of Chair" there.