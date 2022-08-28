Tea plantation workers return to work as wage fixed at Tk 170

After 19 days of demonstrations for daily wages be increased to Tk 300, the tea plantation workers have returned to work as their wages have been increased to Tk 170.

Following a meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday night, the tea estate owners agreed to raise the wage by Tk 50 from the previous wage of Tk 120 every day.

When the workers received the information of pay rise they called off the strike and returned to work.