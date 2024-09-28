Chief adviser leaves New York for Dhaka

Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus today left New York for home wrapping up his four-day USA visit to attend the 79th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and other high level side events.

“A commercial flight of the Qatar Airways carrying the chief adviser and his entourages departed from the JKF International Airport, New York, at 9:30 pm (NY Time) on Friday,” CA’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said.

Prof Yunus is expected to reach the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 2:15 am (BD Time) on 29 September.

Alam said the chief adviser joined 40 high-level meetings with heads of government of 12 countries, including US President Joe Biden, and heads of different international organisations.