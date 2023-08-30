Accept UN offer to investigate disappearances: HRW

“The government should show genuine commitment to addressing abuses by cooperating with the UN to open an independent commission of inquiry into enforced disappearances,” she added.

“I can’t express how painful it's for me to wait every moment with the hope that one day my father will come to me and I will embrace him as others do,” 12-year-old Adiba Islam Ridhe said at a recent demonstration.

“But it has been 10 years and there is no end to my waiting.” Her father, Parvez Hossain, an activist with the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was forcibly disappeared on 2 December, 2013, when Adiba was 2.

Hossain and three other BNP activists were walking to meet friends at an amusement park when a white van drove up and pulled them inside. Shortly after the four men were picked up, a contact said he saw them in custody at the Police Detective Branch office, but the authorities denied they were holding him. As with dozens of others, Hossain’s whereabouts remain unknown.