CMCH
Ambulances operate under microbus registrations, many without fitness certificates
Vehicles have no fitness certificates and updated tax tokens. Although they are transporting patients as ambulances, they remain registered with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) as microbuses. These ambulances are being used to transport patients at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH). An examination of documents of 12 ambulances used for patient transport at the hospital found that seven of them were registered as microbuses.
It has been learned that the transportation of patients and dead bodies at CMCH is entirely controlled by the Chattogram Ambulance Owners Cooperative Association. The association has around 140 ambulances. On average, the association’s ambulances transport more than 70 patients and dead bodies every day. Patients and their relatives allege that these ambulances lack the necessary life-saving medical equipment and trained personnel. Despite operating dilapidated ambulances, operators are charging nearly double the prescribed fare for transporting patients.
After speaking to patients’ relatives at the hospital, it has been learned that if an ambulance from outside arrives at CMCH, drivers are threatened by members of the owners’ cooperative association. They are told that they must obtain a serial number before transporting a patient or a dead body. They are also required to pay a share of any amount collected above the prescribed fare to the association.
Sources within the police and the association said that the current president of the association and others holding key positions are former and current members of organisations affiliated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). They identify themselves as followers of City Mayor Shahadat Hossain. They took control of the association after the change in government. Elections for the association were held last year. Besides, at least three hospital employees are members of the association.
Victims said brokers stand at the emergency department and other gates. If relatives hire an ambulance from outside, the brokers do not allow those ambulances to enter the hospital premises. However, association leaders denied the allegations. They claim that any ambulance can enter the hospital and that they do not obstruct anyone. They also said the fare chart was prepared 10 months ago and that higher fares are now necessary due to fuel shortages and other costs. They denied holding patients’ relatives hostage for money, claiming instead that free services are provided to poor patients.
Ambulances on the road, microbuses on paper
According to registration records of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), microbus registration numbers in Bangladesh generally begin with the numbers 11 or 51. In contrast, ambulance registration numbers begin with 71. Additionally, private microbus number plates use the fifth letter of the Bengali alphabet, 'Cha'. Meanwhile, rental microbuses use the letter 'Chha' on their number plates.
During a recent visit to the eastern gate area of CMCH, 12 ambulances were seen parked there. Of them, eight had serial numbers beginning with 11 and 51. According to the registration classification, these are private microbuses. BRTA data also shows that, except for one vehicle, the remaining seven are registered as microbuses. None of them have valid fitness certificates or updated tax tokens.
Several ambulances were seen lined up at a short distance from the eastern gate of CMCH. One of them bore the inscription 'Haq Ambulance' (Chatto Metro Cha 11-1656). BRTA data shows that the vehicle is not registered as an ambulance but as a microbus. It has neither an updated tax token nor a valid fitness certificate. However, the owner could not be reached for comment.
Uthowainu Chowdhury, assistant director (engineering) of BRTA Chattogram, told Prothom Alo, “Our enforcement drives are being conducted regularly. We will look into these ambulances.”
Sushanta Barua, member secretary of the Public Health Rights Protection Committee, told Prothom Alo that converting a microbus or any other vehicle into an ambulance and using it to transport patients can be risky in many cases. He said patient safety cannot be ensured without emergency life-saving equipment and trained specialists.
Charging double the prescribed fare
Prothom Alo obtained a receipt from March this year showing the transportation of a dead body from CMCH to Fatikchhari upazila. The receipt showed that the body was transported in a freezer van and a fare of Tk 8,000 was charged. The issue even led to an argument between a member of the association and a physician.
According to the patient and dead body transportation policy 2025, the fare for an air-conditioned or freezer van from CMCH to Fatikchhari upazila is Tk 3,071. An additional Tk 500 may be charged if the vehicle enters an alley or village road. That means the total fare should have been Tk 3,571. However, more than double that amount was collected.
The association’s senior vice-president, Md Nurul Karim, admitted that extra fares are being charged. He is also the member secretary of the Panchlaish unit of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal. He said, “Costs have increased everywhere because of the fuel crisis. People see that we are charging more, but they should also discuss why we are charging more. We have recommended a revision of the fare structure.”
Hospital employees are association members
Two members of the Chattogram Private Ambulance Owners Cooperative Association said that at least three employees of CMCH are members of the ambulance association. However, no records were found showing ambulance ownership under their names.
They are Anwar Hossain, floor in-charge of the hospital’s Ancillary Building (administrative building), Mohammad Tanvir, an operation theatre staff member in the Neurosurgery Department, and office assistant Sarwar Alam.
When contacted by phone, Anwar Hossain said, “I do not own any ambulance. Although I am a member of the association, I have no active role there. You can obtain information regarding the other two from them directly. My work is in the administrative building, where there is no opportunity to hold patients hostage through ambulance services.”
When asked for comment, Kazi Saiful Alam, assistant director (administration) of Chattogram Medical College Hospital, requested that inquiries be directed to the hospital director. However, repeated calls to the mobile phone of Brigadier General Mohammad Taslim Uddin, the hospital director, went unanswered.
Tk 100,000 in monthly collections
Association members said that each member is required to contribute between Tk 700 and Tk 800 per month to the association’s fund. Members who fail to pay the contribution do not receive a serial number for transporting patients. According to them, the entire amount is collected under the control of association president Md Yusuf, vice-president Nurul Kabir, office secretary Md Alamgir and others. Monthly collections amount to around Tk 100,000.
However, association president Md Yusuf denied the allegations. He is a former vice-president of the Chawkbazar unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and identifies himself as a follower of the city mayor.
He said, “The money is spent for the association. The fare structure was fixed 10 months ago. Since then, all costs have increased. As a result, we have had to charge more. We have recommended that the fares be revised.”
Asked for comment, city mayor and chairman of the CMCH Management Board Shahadat Hossain said, “There is no opportunity to commit such irregularities by using my name. We have already fixed a fare list, and everyone must comply with it. If anyone attempts extortion or tries to occupy roads, instructions have been given to inform the local police station immediately.”
Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury, president of the Chattogram chapter of Citizens for Good Governance (Sujan), told Prothom Alo that such irregularities have continued for a long time under the protection of various political identities. Strict action is needed against the heinous practice of doing business with dead bodies by exploiting people’s suffering, he added.