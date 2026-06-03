Ambulances operate under microbus registrations, many without fitness certificates

Vehicles have no fitness certificates and updated tax tokens. Although they are transporting patients as ambulances, they remain registered with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) as microbuses. These ambulances are being used to transport patients at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH). An examination of documents of 12 ambulances used for patient transport at the hospital found that seven of them were registered as microbuses.

It has been learned that the transportation of patients and dead bodies at CMCH is entirely controlled by the Chattogram Ambulance Owners Cooperative Association. The association has around 140 ambulances. On average, the association’s ambulances transport more than 70 patients and dead bodies every day. Patients and their relatives allege that these ambulances lack the necessary life-saving medical equipment and trained personnel. Despite operating dilapidated ambulances, operators are charging nearly double the prescribed fare for transporting patients.

After speaking to patients’ relatives at the hospital, it has been learned that if an ambulance from outside arrives at CMCH, drivers are threatened by members of the owners’ cooperative association. They are told that they must obtain a serial number before transporting a patient or a dead body. They are also required to pay a share of any amount collected above the prescribed fare to the association.