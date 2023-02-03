SDG advocate Belgium Queen Mathilde to visit Bangladesh 6-8 February

The queen is likely to visit Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camps, an apparel factory, a local school and flood-related projects.

“Agenda 2030 requires citizens, civil society, academia, scientists, philanthropic organisations, and the private sector to work together to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ownership and participation are key,” the UN quoted the queen as saying.

The SDG advocates are 17 inspiring, influential people raising global awareness of the SDGs and the need for accelerated action. They use their unique global platforms to raise ambition around the SDGs and reach the most vulnerable first.