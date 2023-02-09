Bangladesh agrees to co-deploy troops with Gambia

Bangladesh on Thursday in principal agreed with a proposal of Gambi to co-deploy troops of the two countries in the UN peacekeeping mission as Gambian foreign minister Mamadou Tangara paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina, reports BSS.

The prime minister consented in principle at the meeting with the Gambian foreign affairs, international cooperation and Gambians abroad minister as he handed over a request letter regarding the proposal of Gambian president to her.