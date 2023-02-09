Bangladesh agrees to co-deploy troops with Gambia

The Gambia has proposed for co-deployment of Bangladeshi and Gambian forces in a suitable UN peacekeeping mission, PM's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed the newsmen after the meeting held at the premier's official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.
According to Nazrul Islam, the prime minister has asked all concerned to prepare Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to pursue the proposal of co-deployment of troops in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission upon UN approval.
She also apprised the meeting that Bangladesh is the highest troops contributing country in the UN peacekeeping missions.
The visiting Gambian minister has highly praised Bangladesh's contribution to maintain world peace and Bangladesh's massive development in agriculture sector.
In reply, the prime minister has proposed transferring Bangladeshi manpower and technology to Gambia to jointly cultivate in its vast land for mutual benefit.
She also said Bangladesh has become a food-sufficient country due to her government's timely measures that include arrangement of conducting research.
The prime minister said the research has helped Bangladesh become a self-reliant country in food production despite reduction of agriculture lands.
She, as well, mentioned her government’s policy not to leave a single inch of land uncultivated, saying Bangladesh people are very responsive to it.
The prime minister thanked the Gambian government to support Bangladesh in repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas.
She also said Bangladesh has given shelter to Rohingyas on humanitarian ground and tried its best to give them dignified life since sending them back to their nation.
The premier said her government has been trying to repatriate the Rohingyas.
Gambian defence minister Sering Modou Njieis, Bangladesh foreign senior secretary Masud Bin Momen, principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, were present.