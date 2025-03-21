Pahela Baishakh to be celebrated with participation of all communities
Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year, will be celebrated this year at the national level ensuring the participation of all ethnic communities in the country, including Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Manipuri, and Garo.
To mark the occasion, the government has declared a one-day public holiday aimed at fostering a more inclusive celebration of the New Year, stated a press release issued by the ministry of cultural affairs on Thursday night.
The initiative is part of an effort to make the New Year celebrations more inclusive, ensuring that it reflects the diverse cultures of Bangladesh, said the press release.
In the past, the public holiday for the Bengali New Year was only granted to the Bengali community, but this new step will now encompass all citizens, regardless of ethnic background, it added.
Through the initiative, the government aims to showcase the country’s diverse cultural heritage and traditions, enriching the celebration by highlighting the culture of various communities.
For the first time, the ministry, marking the Eid al-Fitr, has taken a different initiative which is a special cultural programme at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on the occasion of the Eid moon night.
This programme will reflect the multi-faceted culture of the country along with giving equal importance to the culture of all communities.