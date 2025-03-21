Pahela Baishakh to be celebrated with participation of all communities

Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year, will be celebrated this year at the national level ensuring the participation of all ethnic communities in the country, including Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Manipuri, and Garo.

To mark the occasion, the government has declared a one-day public holiday aimed at fostering a more inclusive celebration of the New Year, stated a press release issued by the ministry of cultural affairs on Thursday night.