India, US and China have distinct interest in Bay of Bengal: Foreign adviser

Interim government foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain said alongside Bangladesh, India, the United States, and China, have distinct interests in the Bay of Bengal.

He also said the Bay of Bengal is very important for Bangladesh due to Rohingyas and other issues.

Over the past eight years, Bangladesh has received less cooperation from its larger neighbor than expected in resolving this crisis, the foreign adviser pointed out.

Foreign affairs adviser made these remarks while speaking at a three-day international conference at a hotel in the capital on Saturday morning.

The non-government think-tank, Center for Governance Studies (CGS), organised the "Bay of Bengal Conversation 2024."

Touhid Hossain said, "I feel our neighbors have not come forward to help us solve the problem as they have their own interests. As a result, this issue has become a heavy burden for us. This will not only be a threat to Bangladesh but will also spread elsewhere."