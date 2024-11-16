India, US and China have distinct interest in Bay of Bengal: Foreign adviser
Interim government foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain said alongside Bangladesh, India, the United States, and China, have distinct interests in the Bay of Bengal.
He also said the Bay of Bengal is very important for Bangladesh due to Rohingyas and other issues.
Over the past eight years, Bangladesh has received less cooperation from its larger neighbor than expected in resolving this crisis, the foreign adviser pointed out.
Foreign affairs adviser made these remarks while speaking at a three-day international conference at a hotel in the capital on Saturday morning.
The non-government think-tank, Center for Governance Studies (CGS), organised the "Bay of Bengal Conversation 2024."
Touhid Hossain said, "I feel our neighbors have not come forward to help us solve the problem as they have their own interests. As a result, this issue has become a heavy burden for us. This will not only be a threat to Bangladesh but will also spread elsewhere."
The foreign affairs adviser said the question may arise as to why China has not come forward to stand beside Bangladesh.
He said, "For China, Myanmar is far more important than Bangladesh in terms of ensuring access to the Bay of Bengal. Similarly, India views the Kaladan project in Myanmar as crucial for accessing its northeastern states. Thus, India has no alternative but to maintain good relations with Myanmar."
The foreign adviser said, "Given this situation, I can say that we have become victims of circumstance. I am not blaming anyone, but everyone is looking out for their own interests. As a result, the Rohingya crisis continues to linger. There is no light at the end of the tunnel, and it seems unlikely that a resolution will come soon. If the crisis is not resolved, it will become an issue for the entire world."
Touhid Hossain also mentioned that the people have high expectations from the interim government, but noted a lack of patience.
Mentioning that it takes time to yield results after every change, he said, "I believe we need more patience to resolve various issues."
He stressed that this patience is needed from politicians, the younger generation, and society as a whole.
Reflecting on the achievements of the interim government over the past 100 days, he said, "Haven't we really achieved anything? In the past, I used to write for newspapers and speak on TV. I knew my limits and never crossed them. Those who lived abroad could speak freely, but those living inside the country could not criticise the government's actions."
"Now, even those inside the country are openly criticising the interim government's steps. I am very happy to see this. This is one achievement we have already made. I hope that with patience, and with the support of all our friends both inside and outside the country, we will be able to fulfill most of the expectations of the younger generation," the foreign adviser added.
Chief adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus delivered the inaugural speech at the conference.
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohammad and former Bolivian president Jorge Quiroga delivered video messages.
The event was hosted by CGS executive director Zillur Rahman, with additional speeches by CGS chairperson Monira Khan.