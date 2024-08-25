Floods cause loss of over Tk 20b in fisheries and livestock sectors: Adviser

The recent floods have caused significant damage to Bangladesh’s fisheries and livestock sectors, with an estimated loss of over Tk 20 billion, according to fisheries and fivestock adviser Farida Akhter.

She shared these figures during a briefing at the secretariat on Sunday, addressing the impact of the floods and outlining necessary actions.

The adviser urged businesses not to hike prices of essential commodities like milk and eggs, despite the temporary supply shortages caused by the floods. The floods have resulted in losses worth Tk 4.11 billion in the livestock sector across 12 districts, while damage to the fisheries sector amounts to Tk 15.90 billion, she said.