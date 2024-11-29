Fight Indian media’s misformation campaign with truth: Chief adviser’s press secretary
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has encouraged more journalists including women reporters and editors to talk to the Indian media to confront misinformation campaigns coming from some of the Indian media outlets and their social media platforms.
“We must tell our stories our way. Else, they will set our narrative according to their liking,” he said, highlighting the importance of getting empowered by the truth to fight against misinformation campaigns.
Alam, in a Facebook post from his verified account, said Indians should know that smarter people also live in its Eastern border and a few months back these people have ousted a “brutal dictatorship” in one of the finest revolutions in human history.
The press secretary said he is happy to see some of his journalist friends are speaking to the Indian media, especially their cacophonous TV stations.
“Many of us were afraid that we would struggle against the verbal onslaught of their TV hosts,” Alam observed.
He said some have defied fears and they are “boldly telling our side of the story.”
Alam said they have realised that it is time to confront an “industrial scale misinformation campaign” coming from some of the Indian media outlets and their social media platforms.
The press secretary said he knows they will make mistakes and they will also be intimidated.
“Some may get the impression that the Indians are smarter people. But believe me if you are empowered by truth, no misinformation campaign can stop you,” Alam said.