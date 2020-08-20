Safe road directives only in papers

Almost two years have passed since prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued directives seeking long distance transport to have at least two drivers each and for restrooms to be built along highways, but none of this been implemented yet.

Roads had turned deadly before students took to the streets demanding safe roads in August 2018. Deaths were piling up with continuous road accidents. In this backdrop, the prime minister had issued five directives at a cabinet meeting on 25 June 2018.

Several meetings led by the prime minister’s principal secretary at the time, Nazibur Rahman, were held after the country went into a deadlock following safe road movement. Some 33 directives came from the meetings that sought discipline on roads and curb of accidents.

The road transport and bridges ministry, local government ministry, city corporation and police were supposed to implement most of the directives, but they are still remain on paper.