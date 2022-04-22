Saidpur rail workshop racing to meet targets ahead of Eid

The workers at Saidpur Railway Workshop in Nilphamari district are unusually busy this year ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as they are racing to finish 50 new compartments that will be pressed into operation during the holidays to ensure smooth travels for the homebound people.

Rail communication is an important way to keep the country of over 170 million moving, especially when it comes to inter-district travel that peaks during the Eid holidays.

The workers have been working round-the-clock to meet their target. Besides, the authorities concerned also cancelled leave of the workers to ensure they finish the task.

During a recent visit to the GOH, production machine shop, carriage shop, wheel shop, bogie shop and CHR shop of the factory, the workers were found toiling relentlessly.