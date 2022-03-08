Saluting women’s power on Women’s Day

“The year 2022 is pivotal for achieving gender equality in the context of climate change, and environmental and disaster risk reduction, which are some of the greatest global challenges of the twenty-first century,” the UN Women said in a statement.
“Without gender equality today, a sustainable future and an equal future remains beyond our reach,” it said. The campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is #BreakTheBias.
International Women’s Day is observed every year on 8 March to celebrate women’s movement and struggle for equality, in the face of deeply entrenched patriarchy.
To mark the day, different organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes.
Five women will be honoured with ‘Joyeeta Award’ this year at an event arranged by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs later in the day. Education minister Dipu Moni will chair the event at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.
This year’s Joyeeta awardees are Sanzida Akter Shimu from Sirajganj upazila in Rajshahi division for scripting success in the economic sector, Hossain Ara Arzu, associate professor at Rajshahi University for her contribution to the education sector, Khoshnahar Begum from Chattogram division as a successful mother, Jesmin Akter from Barishal division for fighting against oppression, and Rokeya Begum from Rangpur division for her contributions to social development.
On the eve of the day, president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, greeting all women across the world.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and all private television channels and newspapers have lined up special programmes for the day.