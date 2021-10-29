Gender equality: Myth or reality in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh has been independent for 50 years now. But we are still struggling with gender equality. Our national leaders say that we are always going forward to achieve gender equality. But is that so?

Bangladesh men's cricket team got full ICC membership in 2000. Our women's team also got it in the same year. Since then our Tigresses won one of the most prestigious trophies, the Asia Cup. They have been the only team other than India to be the 'champions of Asia'. On the other hand, the Tigers have neither won the Asia Cup nor the ICC World Cup (other than the Bangladesh under-19 teams). But when it comes to salary, it's a different matter.

The Bangladeshi male 'A' class cricketers get a salary ranging from Tk 100,000 (Tk 1 lac) to Tk 650,000 (Tk 6.5 lacs). On the other hand, our Tigresses get paid up to only Tk 60,000. After 21 years of our cricket experience, our Tigers can't give us any major championship trophy and we still have to worry about their position in Super 12 in the World Cup. They have lost Test matches and claim they lost the match because they lost the toss. Test matches mostly depend on the toss. Still, they get paid more than our Tigresses.