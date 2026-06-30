Padma Bridge toll revenue reaches Tk 34 billion
Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) has collected Tk 34.29 billion (3,429 crore) in toll revenue from the Padma Bridge since it was opened to traffic in June 2022.
A total of 26,862,808 vehicles crossed the bridge till 29 June this year, generating Tk 34.29 billion (3,429.45 crore) in toll revenue, according to a BBA statement issued today, Tuesday.
During the period, the authority repaid Tk 25.16 billion (2,516.68 crore) to the government in 16 instalments against the loan taken for the bridge construction.
No instalments are currently overdue, the release said.
Built at a cost of Tk 307.70 billion (30,770.14 crore) with the government's own funding, the Padma Bridge was inaugurated on 25 June, 2022 and opened to traffic the following day.
Under an agreement between the Bangladesh Bridge Authority and the Finance Division, the authority is required to repay a total of Tk 360 billion (36,000 crore), including one percent interest, over a period of 35 years through 140 quarterly instalments.
The BBA has also deposited Tk 4.36 billion (436.07 crore) in VAT collected from toll revenue into the state treasury so far.