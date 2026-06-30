Padma Bridge toll revenue reaches Tk 34 billion

Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) has collected Tk 34.29 billion (3,429 crore) in toll revenue from the Padma Bridge since it was opened to traffic in June 2022.

A total of 26,862,808 vehicles crossed the bridge till 29 June this year, generating Tk 34.29 billion (3,429.45 crore) in toll revenue, according to a BBA statement issued today, Tuesday.

During the period, the authority repaid Tk 25.16 billion (2,516.68 crore) to the government in 16 instalments against the loan taken for the bridge construction.

No instalments are currently overdue, the release said.