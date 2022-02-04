Saraswati Puja on Saturday

The Hindu community is set to celebrate Saraswati Puja, worshiping the goddess of knowledge, music, art and culture, across the country on Saturday, maintaining health safety guidelines.

In separate messages, president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of the Saraswati Puja.

In his message, president Abdul Hamid said Saraswati Puja is one of the most popular religious festivals in Bangladesh.

The participation of all in this festival irrespective of religion, caste and community has added a different dimension to the non-communal consciousness and tradition of this country, he said, adding that human civilisation is gradually being developed through the practice of knowledge.