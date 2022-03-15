Saudi foreign minister due Tuesday, meetings with PM, FM Wednesday

In his less than 24-hour visit at the invitation of Momen, the Saudi foreign minister will also meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday, according to his programme schedule.

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are looking for stronger political and investment relations as Dhaka is ready to welcome the Saudi foreign minister.

Foreign minister Momen will hold a “tete-a-tete” with his Saudi counterpart at a city hotel on Wednesday morning which will be followed by bilateral “political consultation” between the two countries at the same venue, an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.