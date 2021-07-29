Save the Children and Prothom Alo sign MoU

Under the agreement, alongside Prothom Alo, different departments including ABC Radio, Prothoma Prokashon and Bondhushava will join the activities.
The events include roundtable, media cafe, digital content, radio function, publication and campaign.
As the first work of the agreement, a drawing and photography completion on climate affairs will be organised on 1 August.
Speaking at the event, Save the Children Bangladesh country director Onno van Manen said, "Save the Children and Prothom Alo are going to start working to strongly uphold the rights issue of the children who are falling behind and living in hardship."
With the support of the media like Prothom Alo, Save the Children believes it would be possible to send the message of children's rights to more people so that a beautiful life for them can be ensured, he added.
"We want to work jointly for the proper development of all children of Bangladesh and ensuring their beautiful lives," Onno van Manen said.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman said, "Save the Children is our longtime friend. We are continuing other works with them. We hope we will work for the children with our highest efforts. This agreement will help advance the works for the children."
Save the Children director (programme quality and development) Reefat Bin Sattar said mass media is one of the channels to reach huge population and the government.
He also said Prothom Alo has been selected as the newspaper is committed to working for the children. In many cases the rights of children are violated and only media can say what should be said.
Prothom Alo associate editor Abdul Qayum said Prothom Alo is giving importance on the rights of children from the beginning. Prothom Alo has a policy for the children and newspapers' journalists follow it. Photos and videos which may harm children are not published, he added.
Prothom Alo associate editor and Kishore Alo editor Anisul Hoque said, "We do various works including publication of Kishore Alo for the advancement of the children."
The activities include Math Olympiad, Physics Olympiad and language competition, he added.
After the end of the event, wishing the success of the MoU, Save the Children senior manager Nusrat Amin gave vote of thanks.
Prothom Alo assistant editor Firoz Chowdhury moderated the event.