Save the Children and Prothom Alo sign MoU

Speaking at the event, Save the Children Bangladesh country director Onno van Manen said, "Save the Children and Prothom Alo are going to start working to strongly uphold the rights issue of the children who are falling behind and living in hardship."

With the support of the media like Prothom Alo, Save the Children believes it would be possible to send the message of children's rights to more people so that a beautiful life for them can be ensured, he added.

"We want to work jointly for the proper development of all children of Bangladesh and ensuring their beautiful lives," Onno van Manen said.