SAWM demands immediate release of journalist Rozina Islam

South Asian Women in Media (SAWM), a network of women journalists across South Asia, has expressed deep concern at the harassment and arrest of Prothom Alo’s journalist Rozina Islam.

A SAWM statement on Tuesday demanded her immediate release.

Rozina Islam was detained for over five hours and harassed when she went to the health ministry on Monday to carry out her profession duties. At one point she fell ill. Police took her to Shahbagh police station and filed a case against her under the Official Secrets Act.