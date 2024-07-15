Air chief leaves for UK on official visit
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan on Monday left Dhaka for the United Kingdom (UK) on an official visit from 16-23 July.
The Air chief visits the UK at the invitation of Chief of Air Staff of Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, said an ISPR release on Monday.
During the visit, he will attend the 'Global Air & Space Chiefs' Conference-2024' organized by the Royal Air Force in London.
Air chiefs, military and civil high officials of different countries will join the conference, the release said.
During the event, participants will exchange individual views on operational strategies, training, military technology and future plans.
The Air chief will also attend the world famous air show 'Royal International Air Tattoo-2024' at RAF Fairford.
He, as well, will participate in the opening ceremony of 'Farnborough International Air Show' in Farnborough, London.
During the visit, the Air chief will be accompanied with his spouse and two entourages.
Besides, Hasan Mahmood Khan will join the Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial Reception at Canadian High Commission in London.
It is expected that the visit of the Chief of Air Staff will play a vital role in strengthening the bilateral relationship and enhancing the scope of mutual cooperation in the professional sectors between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.
The Air chief will return home on 24 July wrapping up his visit.