Air chief leaves for UK on official visit

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan on Monday left Dhaka for the United Kingdom (UK) on an official visit from 16-23 July.

The Air chief visits the UK at the invitation of Chief of Air Staff of Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, said an ISPR release on Monday.

During the visit, he will attend the 'Global Air & Space Chiefs' Conference-2024' organized by the Royal Air Force in London.