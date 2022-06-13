SC stays trial proceedings of case against Yunus for 2 months

Other accused in the case are Ashraful Hasan, managing director of Grameen Telecom, its director Nurzahan Begum and Shahjahan.
According to the case, in an inspection visit to Grameen Telecom inspectors of the department found that 101 workers and staff who were supposed to be permanent were not made so.
No participation fund and welfare fund was formed for them and five per cent of the company's profit was not provided to the workers following the law.
Upon the complaint a criminal case was filed under section 4,7,8, 117, 234 of the Labour Act.
On 12 October, the labour court granted bail to the all four accused.
Later on 7 December, Yunus filed a petition with the High Court seeking cancellation of the case.
On 12 December, the High Court on Sunday stayed for six months the procedure of a case filed against Muhammad Yunus over violation of labour law.
The court also issued a rule asking the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments why the case will not be set aside. The court asked secretaries of the ministry of law, ministry of labour and employment and others involved to respond to the rule.