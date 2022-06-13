SC stays trial proceedings of case against Yunus for 2 months

The Appellate Division on Monday stayed for two months the trial proceedings of a case filed against nobel laureate and chairman of Grameen Communications Muhammad Yunus over violation of Labour Law, reports UNB.

A three-member bench led by justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order.

The SC also ordered the HC bench led by justice SM Kuddus Zaman to dispose of the rule seeking explanation as to why the case against Yunus should not be cancelled, said attorney general AM Amin Uddin.

On 7 June, the Appellate Division ordered disposing of the rule within two months.

On 9 September, last year, labour inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, filed the case with Dhaka third labour court.