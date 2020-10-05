SC upholds HC order staying 5 cases against Nobel laureate Yunus

The Appellate Division on Monday upheld a High Court order that stayed five cases against Nobel laureate and chairman of Grameen Communications Muhammad Yunus for ‘violating the labour law’.

A three-member virtual bench headed by justice Muhammad Imman Ali passed the order after resolving five appeals by the prosecution, reports news agency UNB.

Lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan stood for Yunus while deputy attorney general Amit Das Gupta represented the state.