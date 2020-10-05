SC upholds HC order staying 5 cases against Nobel laureate Yunus

Prothom Alo English Desk
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus
Nobel laureate Muhammad YunusFile photo

The Appellate Division on Monday upheld a High Court order that stayed five cases against Nobel laureate and chairman of Grameen Communications Muhammad Yunus for ‘violating the labour law’.

A three-member virtual bench headed by justice Muhammad Imman Ali passed the order after resolving five appeals by the prosecution, reports news agency UNB.

Lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan stood for Yunus while deputy attorney general Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

Advertisement

On 3 July last year, three sacked employees of Grameen Communications filed the cases with the Labour Court against Yunus, Naznin Sultana, managing director, and Khandakar Abu Abedin, deputy managing director of Grameen Communications.

According to the case statements, the trio was terminated as they tried to form a trade union at their workplace.

On 9 October 2019, the Dhaka Labour Court ordered the arrest of Yunus as he did not appear before the court responding to its previous order.

Advertisement

The High Court on 14 October last year stayed the arrest warrant until 25 October.

Later, Yunus secured bail in those cases and filed a petition seeking the court’s directives to scrap the cases.

On March 4 this year, the High Court stayed the trial proceeding of the cases filed against him.

More News

Bangladesh urges Kuwait to reopen flights soon

A handout picture released by the Emiri Diwan shows Bangladesh's foreign minister AK Abdul Momen (L) offering condolences to Kuwait's new emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (R), at Kuwait international airport's emiri terminal in the capital, on 5 October 2020

93pc medical waste remains out of proper management

93pc medical waste remains out of proper management

Supplying fake N-95 masks: ACC imposes travel ban on 7 accused

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) headquarters

US embassy in Bangladesh starts accepting interview-waiver visa applications

US embassy in Bangladesh starts accepting interview-waiver visa applications