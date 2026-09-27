Dhaka College and Ideal College students clash again

Higher secondary students of Dhaka College and Ideal College clashed again in the capital.

The incident took place at around 12:15 pm today, Sunday, at the southern end of Green Road near the Science Lab intersection.

The clash disrupted traffic, including public transport, through the Science Lab intersection for some time. Police later brought the situation under control.

Although several students from both colleges claimed that some of their fellow students were injured, police described it as a “minor incident”.