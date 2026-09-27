Dhaka College and Ideal College students clash again
Higher secondary students of Dhaka College and Ideal College clashed again in the capital.
The incident took place at around 12:15 pm today, Sunday, at the southern end of Green Road near the Science Lab intersection.
The clash disrupted traffic, including public transport, through the Science Lab intersection for some time. Police later brought the situation under control.
Although several students from both colleges claimed that some of their fellow students were injured, police described it as a “minor incident”.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) New Market Zone Shawkat Ali told Prothom Alo, “Nothing serious happened here. Some students from Dhaka College came out intending to go towards Ideal College. This created some minor tension. Later, our intervention, with the assistance of teachers, helped ease the situation.”
Md Ali, a rickshaw puller on Green Road who witnessed the incident, said that around noon, students from the two colleges chased one another near the entrance to Green Road. Police later arrived and brought the situation under control.
A higher secondary student of Dhaka College, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that around 11:30 am, a Dhaka College bus was passing through Science Lab when they received reports that Ideal College students had thrown bricks and stones at the bus in front of Labaid Hospital. He said they went towards Ideal College at around noon after hearing the news.
The student claimed that the impact of the bricks and stones shattered the windows of the Dhaka College bus. He further claimed that three Dhaka College students were injured in an attack by Ideal College students later.
Meanwhile, an Ideal College student, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Dhaka College students had come to attack them without any reason. He claimed that more than five Ideal College students were injured in the attack.
Clashes between students of the two colleges over various incidents are not new. They clashed at least 15 times last year.
On 9 November last year, students of the two colleges reached a verbal “peace agreement”, mediated by police from New Market police station, not to engage in further fighting in the Science Lab area.