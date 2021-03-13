SCBA election: Khasru elected president, Kajal general secretary

Former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru has been elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajal, contesting from the BNP-backed blue panel, has won the post of general secretary, reports UNB.

Khasru contested from the ruling Awami League-backed white panel.

Voting was held on Wednesday and Thursday with 5,486 lawyers, among 7,721 voters, exercising their franchise. Counting started from Friday afternoon.