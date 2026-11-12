Analysis
A new dimension to Dhaka-Ankara relations, why is it important to Türkiye
Business and investment have emerged as major pillars of the qualitative transformation in Dhaka–Ankara relations. Turkish businesses have increasingly shown interest in Bangladesh’s market, workforce and manufacturing capabilities. A notable example is the acquisition of a majority stake in Singer Bangladesh by Türkiye’s Arçelik
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman first met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last September in New York, United States. Their second meeting took place this November in Antalya, Türkiye.
The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of an international forum in Antalya. In addition to bilateral issues, they also discussed regional and international matters.
Alongside the meeting between the two leaders in Antalya, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s wife, Zubaida Rahman, also met with Türkiye’s First Lady, Emine Erdoğan.
According to analysts, the meetings between the top leaders of Bangladesh and Türkiye within a span of just two months represent more than routine diplomatic engagement. They also signal the direction in which relations between Dhaka and Ankara are heading.
Since the middle of the previous Awami League government's tenure, a shift in the trajectory of bilateral relations had begun to lay the groundwork for a new and more positive phase in ties between the two countries.
Cooperation in trade, investment and defence began taking concrete shape from that period. This continued during the tenure of the interim government following the political changeover on 5 August 2024. During the interim government’s tenure, engagement on defence and economic cooperation remained active. Since the BNP government took office, there have been indications of efforts to elevate the relationship to a more institutionalised and strategic level.
During the talks between the two leaders on 10 November, particular emphasis was placed on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, mineral resources, aviation and the defence industry. They also discussed continued cooperation in addressing the risks posed by climate change and finding a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis.
At the meeting, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman emphasised the need to deepen and diversify defence cooperation, as well as promote joint investment in the sector. In particular, the two sides discussed the prospects of developing a defence industry in Bangladesh and attracting Turkish investment in this area.
From estrangement to a new chapter in relations
Relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye had reached a point of bitterness over the trials of crimes against humanity committed during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War. The then Turkish government had opposed the death sentences handed down to leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
In 2016, Türkiye withdrew its ambassador from Bangladesh, creating distance in the political and diplomatic relations between the two countries. Bangladesh, however, maintained a restrained approach during that period.
Two events around that time played a significant role in changing the course of bilateral relations. The first was Bangladesh’s letter expressing support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shortly after the failed military coup in Türkiye in July 2016.
The second was Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan’s visit to Bangladesh in September 2017, following the influx of Rohingya refugees in August that year. During her visit, she travelled to Cox’s Bazar and toured the Rohingya refugee camps.
Rather than focusing on Türkiye’s reaction to the trials of crimes against humanity, Bangladesh demonstrated its longstanding commitment to maintaining friendly relations with Ankara through its message of support shortly after the failed military coup in Türkiye. Ankara therefore saw the Rohingya influx as one of the key avenues for improving bilateral relations.
As part of this process, then Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım visited Bangladesh. Türkiye’s role in providing humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya and keeping the crisis on the international agenda helped create a positive atmosphere in bilateral relations. Subsequently, alongside efforts to rebuild the political foundations of the relationship, Ankara’s interest in economic and defence cooperation with Dhaka also began to grow.
Analysts of diplomacy and international relations say that Türkiye has sought to consolidate its position on the global stage in recent years. As part of its efforts to establish a stronger global presence, Ankara has become particularly focused on strengthening ties with Asian countries.
As part of this strategy, Türkiye launched its ‘Asia Anew’ initiative in 2019 to expand cooperation with countries across the region in various sectors.
A new foundation for trade and investment
Business and investment have emerged as major pillars of the qualitative transformation in Dhaka–Ankara relations. Turkish businesses have increasingly shown interest in Bangladesh’s market, workforce and manufacturing capabilities. A notable example is the acquisition of a majority stake in Singer Bangladesh by Türkiye’s Arçelik. The investment, worth approximately $75 million in 2020, stands as a significant example of Turkish corporate interest in Bangladesh’s manufacturing sector.
Türkiye has also explored investment opportunities in the energy sector. Turkish LPG company Aygaz, in partnership with Bangladesh’s United Group, initiated a $100 million investment project in the energy sector.
Through these initiatives, bilateral relations have expanded beyond government-level engagement to include the private sector.
The volume of trade between the two countries also points to the potential of this relationship. In 2025, bilateral trade reached approximately $1.35 billion. Both countries aim to increase this figure to $2 billion.
Business leaders say there is considerable scope for expanding cooperation in the readymade garments, textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather goods, machinery, electronics and energy sectors.
However, the volume of bilateral trade remains limited compared with its potential. Increasing investment, diversifying traded products and making business-to-business engagement more effective remain the major challenges.
There is scope to expand this cooperation beyond the procurement of military equipment. Bangladesh is also interested in areas such as training, technology transfer, maintenance and joint production
Defence cooperation at the heart of bilateral relations
The most visible transformation in Dhaka–Ankara relations has taken place in the defence sector. Over the past decade, Türkiye has developed significant capabilities in its domestic defence industry. By manufacturing drones, missiles, radars, armoured vehicles, naval vessels and military communication systems, the country has strengthened its position in the international market. For a country like Bangladesh, which relies heavily on imports for its defence equipment, Türkiye is emerging as an important alternative supplier.
Defence cooperation gained a new dimension during the final years of the Awami League government. According to a report by Anadolu Agency, Bangladesh purchased approximately $60 million worth of military equipment from Türkiye in 2021. Reports also emerged that year that the first consignment of the TRG-300 Kaplan missile system, manufactured by Turkey’s Roketsan, had arrived in Bangladesh.
In addition to procuring military equipment, arrangements were also made for Bangladeshi military personnel to receive training in Türkiye. In August 2021, Bangladesh’s then army chief visited Türkiye. During meetings with senior officials of the country’s defence industry and military representatives, discussions covered military equipment, training and defence cooperation.
Subsequently, engagement between the armed forces of the two countries expanded further. In April 2023, the third Bangladesh–Türkiye Military Dialogue was held in Dhaka. Discussions during the dialogue covered defence equipment, technology, training, joint exercises and cooperation in United Nations peacekeeping operations.
This momentum in bilateral relations continued even after 5 August 2024. In July 2025, Haluk Görgün, head of Turkey’s Defence Industries Agency, visited Bangladesh. He met with Professor Muhammad Yunus, then chief adviser to the interim government. He also held meetings with the chiefs of the Bangladesh Army and Navy. Discussions during the visit focused on defence technology, procurement of military equipment and cooperation in developing Bangladesh’s domestic defence industry. The visiting delegation also conducted on-site assessments of how various Turkish-made defence systems were being used in Bangladesh.
In October of the same year, Bangladesh Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan visited Türkiye. During the visit, he held meetings with his Turkish counterpart and officials of the country’s defence industries agency. He also visited Turkish military aviation and technology establishments.
The five-day visit to Türkiye by Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman in July 2026 further highlighted the importance of defence cooperation. During the visit, he held meetings with senior Turkish military officials and representatives of the defence industry. He also visited several major Turkish defence industry facilities.
These exchanges of visits at the armed forces level indicate that defence cooperation has now become an important pillar of bilateral relations between the two countries.
Analysts say, however, that there is scope to expand this cooperation beyond the procurement of military equipment. Bangladesh is also interested in areas such as training, technology transfer, maintenance and joint production.
Continuity in bilateral relations
Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August 2024 amid the student-led mass uprising, discussions began about a shift in Bangladesh’s foreign policy. However, no major changes were observed in the country’s relations with Türkiye.
Analysts say one reason for this is that the foundation of bilateral relations had already expanded beyond political engagement. Both countries had developed shared interests in defence procurement, military training, investment and trade. As a result, there was little reason for these areas of cooperation to come to a halt simply because of a change of government.
Political and economic engagement with Türkiye continued during the interim government’s tenure. In January 2025, a delegation led by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat visited Bangladesh. The delegation discussed Bangladesh’s investment climate, economic zones, infrastructure and prospects for cooperation in the defence industry.
In April of the same year, representatives of the two countries held discussions on economic relations on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
In October 2025, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci participated in the fourth round of political consultations in Dhaka. She also met with Professor Muhammad Yunus, then chief adviser to the interim government. Discussions covered trade, defence, education, healthcare and technological cooperation, as well as the two countries’ shared aspiration to expand bilateral trade.
In other words, Türkiye maintained continuity in its relations with Bangladesh despite the political transition. At the same time, the interim government also sought to advance bilateral ties.
Since the BNP government took office, high-level engagement between Dhaka and Ankara has intensified. In February, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. Her presence was an early indication of Ankara’s positive engagement with the new administration.
In March, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited Türkiye on his first bilateral overseas trip. During the visit, he held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. In April, Khalilur Rahman participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Hakan Fidan subsequently visited Dhaka in June, where he met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The discussions included ways to place bilateral relations on a more institutional footing.
During the visit, the two countries announced plans to establish a joint ministerial committee on defence and foreign affairs, hold annual foreign minister-level meetings and arrange regular Two-Plus-Two meetings.
At the time, Hakan Fidan described his visit to Dhaka as the first step towards elevating bilateral relations to a strategic level.
The proposed Two-Plus-Two dialogue framework is particularly significant because it would bring the foreign and defence ministers of both countries together under a single platform to discuss political, security and defence cooperation. This could help ensure that defence cooperation becomes part of a broader strategic dialogue rather than remaining limited to individual procurement deals or military visits.
On 22 September, Erdoğan and Tarique Rahman held their first meeting in New York. The two leaders discussed strengthening the institutional foundations of bilateral relations, as well as expanding cooperation in trade and the defence industry.
Why is Bangladesh important to Türkiye?
Türkiye has its own economic and strategic interests in strengthening relations with Bangladesh. Given its position as a major South Asian market, its large population, manufacturing capacity and geopolitical significance centred on the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh is an important partner for Ankara.
Turkey’s ‘Asia Anew’ initiative aims to expand economic, political and security cooperation with Asian countries.
By expanding its relations with Bangladesh, Türkiye seeks to strengthen its economic and diplomatic presence in South Asia. At the same time, Bangladesh represents a promising market for Türkiye’s defence industry.
Bangladesh, too, is attaching growing importance to Türkiye. Developing alternative sources of defence equipment and technology is important for the country. In addition to procuring equipment from Türkiye’s domestic defence industry, Bangladesh has opportunities for technology transfer and joint production. Türkiye is also a promising partner for Bangladesh in expanding economic ties with Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
Türkiye has also stood alongside Bangladesh on the Rohingya crisis. Ankara has played a role in providing humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugees, operating a field hospital in Cox’s Bazar and keeping the crisis on the international agenda.
The safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya was also discussed at the 10 November meeting. Türkiye’s support for Bangladesh in the case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the genocide of the Rohingya is particularly important to Dhaka.
Challenges remain
Alongside the progress in Dhaka–Ankara relations, several challenges remain. Although bilateral trade has increased, its volume is still limited compared with its potential.
There is considerable scope for further Turkish investment in Bangladesh. In the area of defence cooperation, Bangladesh needs to look beyond the procurement of military equipment and focus on ensuring technology transfer, local production and long-term maintenance capabilities.
When purchasing defence equipment, factors such as cost, financing, delivery timelines, technological capabilities and after-sales services must also be taken into consideration.
Expanding cooperation with Türkiye does not mean reducing defence ties with any other country. Rather, it is about diversifying Bangladesh’s sources of defence equipment and technology.
Overall, Dhaka–Ankara relations are now entering a new phase. The continuity in bilateral relations across three successive governments over the past decade demonstrates that the mutual interests of the two countries have risen above political changes and are developing a long-term foundation.
However, the real success of this relationship will depend on how effectively high-level political goodwill is translated into tangible outcomes in trade, investment, technology transfer and defence cooperation.