A new dimension to Dhaka-Ankara relations, why is it important to Türkiye

Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August 2024 amid the student-led mass uprising, discussions began about a shift in Bangladesh’s foreign policy. However, no major changes were observed in the country’s relations with Türkiye.

Analysts say one reason for this is that the foundation of bilateral relations had already expanded beyond political engagement. Both countries had developed shared interests in defence procurement, military training, investment and trade. As a result, there was little reason for these areas of cooperation to come to a halt simply because of a change of government.

Political and economic engagement with Türkiye continued during the interim government’s tenure. In January 2025, a delegation led by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat visited Bangladesh. The delegation discussed Bangladesh’s investment climate, economic zones, infrastructure and prospects for cooperation in the defence industry.

In April of the same year, representatives of the two countries held discussions on economic relations on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In October 2025, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci participated in the fourth round of political consultations in Dhaka. She also met with Professor Muhammad Yunus, then chief adviser to the interim government. Discussions covered trade, defence, education, healthcare and technological cooperation, as well as the two countries’ shared aspiration to expand bilateral trade.

In other words, Türkiye maintained continuity in its relations with Bangladesh despite the political transition. At the same time, the interim government also sought to advance bilateral ties.

Since the BNP government took office, high-level engagement between Dhaka and Ankara has intensified. In February, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. Her presence was an early indication of Ankara’s positive engagement with the new administration.

In March, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited Türkiye on his first bilateral overseas trip. During the visit, he held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. In April, Khalilur Rahman participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Hakan Fidan subsequently visited Dhaka in June, where he met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The discussions included ways to place bilateral relations on a more institutional footing.

During the visit, the two countries announced plans to establish a joint ministerial committee on defence and foreign affairs, hold annual foreign minister-level meetings and arrange regular Two-Plus-Two meetings.

At the time, Hakan Fidan described his visit to Dhaka as the first step towards elevating bilateral relations to a strategic level.

The proposed Two-Plus-Two dialogue framework is particularly significant because it would bring the foreign and defence ministers of both countries together under a single platform to discuss political, security and defence cooperation. This could help ensure that defence cooperation becomes part of a broader strategic dialogue rather than remaining limited to individual procurement deals or military visits.

On 22 September, Erdoğan and Tarique Rahman held their first meeting in New York. The two leaders discussed strengthening the institutional foundations of bilateral relations, as well as expanding cooperation in trade and the defence industry.