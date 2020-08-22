Sculptor Mrinal Haque dies

Noted Bangladeshi sculptor Mirinal Haque has passed away. He breathed his last at his Gulshan residence in the capital around 2:00am on Saturday.
He was 62.
The sculptor has been suffering from various complexities for a few months. A diabetic, Mrinal Haque’s sugar and oxygen saturation levels suddenly dropped last night.
Later, he was taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital, where physicians declared him dead on arrival.
His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Azad Mosque, Gulshan after Asr prayers.
Mrinal Haque is best known for making murals on the city streets of Dhaka.
Born on 9 September 1958, in Rajshahi, he joined the Art Institution in 1977 and received his BA from The Fine Arts Institute of Dhaka University. He worked primarily with clay, marble, plaster, cement, bronze, copper, terracotta and wood.
He has done over 36,000 sq. ft. of work in mosaic painting.
His work has been exhibited across the globe in thirty different countries. He was twice featured in Osaka Bi-annual Art and Sculpture Exhibition in Japan and then again in France and India.
He made the sculpture ‘Bok’ on his own at Motijheel, Dhaka. Besides, he also made the ‘Golden Jubilee Tower’ on the campus f Rajshahi University marking 50 years of the university in 2003.