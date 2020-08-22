Sculptor Mrinal Haque dies

Noted Bangladeshi sculptor Mirinal Haque has passed away. He breathed his last at his Gulshan residence in the capital around 2:00am on Saturday.

He was 62.

The sculptor has been suffering from various complexities for a few months. A diabetic, Mrinal Haque’s sugar and oxygen saturation levels suddenly dropped last night.

Later, he was taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital, where physicians declared him dead on arrival.