Earthquake felt across Bangladesh, magnitude 5.4, epicentre in Satkhira

Former Professor of the Geology Department at Dhaka University, Humayun Akhtar stated that the earthquake was felt in two successive jolts and confirmed Satkhira as the origin.

According to media outlet Anandabazar Online, tremors were also felt in other districts of West Bengal, India, where the magnitude measured 5 on the Richter scale.

Another tremor was felt in Dhaka and other parts of the country on Wednesday night. That earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale.

Its epicentre was in Myanmar and it was a moderate earthquake.