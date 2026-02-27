Earthquake felt across Bangladesh, magnitude 5.4, epicentre in Satkhira
An earthquake was felt in Dhaka and other parts of the country today, Friday afternoon. Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) reported Asshashuni Upazila of Satkhira to be the epicentre.
The earthquake was felt at 1:52:29 pm. The tremor lasted for a few seconds. The epicentre was located 188 kilometres from the meteorological department office in Agargaon, Dhaka.
According to Farzana Sultana, a meteorologist at the meteorological department’s earthquake monitoring centre, the tremor measured 5.4 on the Richter scale. According to Rubayet Kabir, an official at the earthquake monitoring Centre of the meteorological department it was a moderate earthquake.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude of 5.3 at the epicentre.
Former Professor of the Geology Department at Dhaka University, Humayun Akhtar stated that the earthquake was felt in two successive jolts and confirmed Satkhira as the origin.
According to media outlet Anandabazar Online, tremors were also felt in other districts of West Bengal, India, where the magnitude measured 5 on the Richter scale.
Another tremor was felt in Dhaka and other parts of the country on Wednesday night. That earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale.
Its epicentre was in Myanmar and it was a moderate earthquake.