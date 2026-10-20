PM leaves Dhaka to visit puja mandaps in three divisions

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Dhaka for Rangpur Tuesday morning to visit Durga Puja mandaps in three divisions-Rangpur, Rajshahi and Chattogram on Maha Navami, the ninth day of the Hindu community's biggest religious festival, Durga Puja.

He departed Tejgaon Airport aboard a military aircraft for Saidpur Airport in Nilphamari at 9:00 am, Prime Minister's Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly said.

In Rangpur, the prime minister is scheduled to visit the puja mandap at Radha Gobinda Temple and exchange greetings with devotees before proceeding to Rajshahi and Chattogram, returning to Dhaka tonight.