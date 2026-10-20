PM leaves Dhaka to visit puja mandaps in three divisions
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Dhaka for Rangpur Tuesday morning to visit Durga Puja mandaps in three divisions-Rangpur, Rajshahi and Chattogram on Maha Navami, the ninth day of the Hindu community's biggest religious festival, Durga Puja.
He departed Tejgaon Airport aboard a military aircraft for Saidpur Airport in Nilphamari at 9:00 am, Prime Minister's Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly said.
In Rangpur, the prime minister is scheduled to visit the puja mandap at Radha Gobinda Temple and exchange greetings with devotees before proceeding to Rajshahi and Chattogram, returning to Dhaka tonight.
According to the schedule, he will depart Saidpur Airport for Rajshahi's Shah Makhdum Airport at 12:30 pm and visit the puja mandap at Dharmasabha Temple at 1:15 pm.
After a brief stop at Rajshahi Circuit House at 2:15 pm, he will attend a public meeting at the playground of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Government High School at 3:00 pm.
The prime minister will leave Shah Makhdum Airport for Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport at 4:15 pm and visit the puja mandap at JM Sen Hall in Rahmatganj at 5:30 pm.
After a brief stop at Chattogram Circuit House at 6:45 pm, he is scheduled to depart for Dhaka at 7:45 pm, arriving at Tejgaon Airport at 9:15 pm.
"The government's policy is that religion belongs to individuals, while everyone has the right to security," Shibly quoted the prime minister as saying.
He said the government had taken all necessary measures to ensure the smooth celebration of Durga Puja by the Hindu community across the country, including increased allocations, extended holidays and support for puja mandaps.
The prime minister is accompanied by BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Women and Children Affairs Minister Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, Prime Minister's Adviser Rehan Asif Asad, PM's Special Assistant Bijon Kanti Sarker and BNP Special Secretary Belayet Hossain Mridha, among others.
Earlier, the prime minister visited puja mandaps in Dhaka's Mohakhali and Banani areas, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman.
Maha Navami, the penultimate major day of Durga Puja celebrations, falls today. The festival will conclude tomorrow with the immersion of idols.