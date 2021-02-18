Sea cruise with Maldives can be introduced: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said sea cruise services can be introduced between Bangladesh and the Maldives, reports nws agency UNB.
She said this while newly-appointed high commissioner of the Maldives to Bangladesh Shiruzimath Sameer met her at the PM’s official residence Gonobhaban.
PM's deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed journalists after the meeting.
At the meeting, the prime minister said the two countries can explore deep sea fisheries by exchange of experience and assistance, UNB reports.
The high commissioner said a memorandum of understanding may be signed during the visit of the Maldives President to Bangladesh on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of independence.
Shiruzimath Sameer informed the prime minister that her country started vaccination of the expatriate workers. She said Bangladesh is a major destination of Male students for higher studies in medical sciences.
Noting that Bangladesh government has established new educational institutions of engineering, medical science, aviation and maritime in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina welcomed Maldives students to come to Bangladesh in large numbers for study purposes.
She urged the businessmen of Maldives to invest in sectors including agriculture and agricultural goods, leather and leather goods, ceramic, medicine and information technology alongside fisheries of Bangladesh.
The new Male envoy expressed her country's desire to boost trade and commerce with Bangladesh. She also sought investment from Bangladesh in a new city being built on Male Island.
She lauded the PM for her visionary leadership alongside her role during the coronavirus pandemic. She described the relocation of Rohingyas to Bhashan Char as a good move.