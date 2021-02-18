Sea cruise with Maldives can be introduced: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said sea cruise services can be introduced between Bangladesh and the Maldives, reports nws agency UNB.



She said this while newly-appointed high commissioner of the Maldives to Bangladesh Shiruzimath Sameer met her at the PM’s official residence Gonobhaban.



PM's deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed journalists after the meeting.



At the meeting, the prime minister said the two countries can explore deep sea fisheries by exchange of experience and assistance, UNB reports.

The high commissioner said a memorandum of understanding may be signed during the visit of the Maldives President to Bangladesh on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of independence.

