Search committee to constitute EC 'process of deception'

The search committee to set up a fresh election commission is deceiving as the process finds inefficient election commissioners most of the time, discussants said in a virtual discussion on Monday.

As a result, the last two consecutive election commissions failed to serve properly, they pointed out.

According to the constitution, a specific law is required to establish a new election commission.

However, the discussants said, an efficient election commission alone cannot hold a fair election. For this, the election-time governance system needs necessary amendments, they added.