Search committee to sit with about 60 eminent citizens

The search committee, tasked with suggesting names for the next chief election commissioner and the other commissioners, has decided to seek opinion of the eminent citizens.

The committee will also send letters to the political parties seeking the names of their choices.

The committee would hold meeting with about 60 eminent citizens on next Saturday and Sunday, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told newspersons after the second meeting held at the Judges’ Lounge of the Supreme Court in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Khandker Anwarul Islam, who is responsible for the secretariat assistance to the committee, said letters would also be sent to the registered political parties by Wednesday asking them to recommend the names. Political parties can propose the names by Friday, he added.

The search committee, after its first meeting, said a political party can propose 10 names.

President Abdul Hamid formed the search committee, headed by justice Obaidul Hassan, in line with the new law on forming the election commission.

The other members of the committee are justice SM Kuddus Zaman, comptroller and auditor general Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Public Service Commission chairman Md Sohorab Hossain, former election commissioner Sohul Hussain, and writer Anwara Syed Haq.

The new election commission will be formed before the tenure of incumbent commission led by KM Nurul Huda ends on 14 February.

The search committee will propose two names each for CEC and four others commissioners. The president then will pick five from them to constitute a new election commission.

