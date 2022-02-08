Search committee to sit with about 60 eminent citizens

The search committee, tasked with suggesting names for the next chief election commissioner and the other commissioners, has decided to seek opinion of the eminent citizens.

The committee will also send letters to the political parties seeking the names of their choices.

The committee would hold meeting with about 60 eminent citizens on next Saturday and Sunday, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told newspersons after the second meeting held at the Judges’ Lounge of the Supreme Court in Dhaka on Tuesday.