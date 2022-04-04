Security, defence to be given priority in Bangladesh-US security dialogue

The Bangladesh-US security dialogue due on Wednesday will discuss issues such as withdrawal of US sanctions on RAB, the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and Bangladesh’s participation in Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS).

Officials of the foreign ministry disclosed this information to Prothom Alo on Sunday.

At the eighth security dialogue, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen will lead the Bangladesh delegation while undersecretary for arms control and international security Bonnie Denise Jenkins will lead the US delegation.