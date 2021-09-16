Seeking bank details of journalists motivated: DRU

The executive committee of Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) has expressed its concern and discontent over bank details being sought of 11 top journalist leaders of six organisations, including the president and general secretary of DRU.

A statement of DRU on Wednesday said that specific allegations of corruption and criminal activities against anyone can be investigated. However, such a sweeping decision to ask for the details of the bank accounts of elected leaders from various journalist organisations is definitely motivated.