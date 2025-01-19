Commission considers proposal for four provinces in the country

The Public Administration Reform Commission is deliberating on a proposal to divide the country’s four original divisions into four provinces, potentially handing over the management of various issues, including national security, to these provinces.

Last Wednesday, the reform commissions on constitutional, electoral, police, and anti-corruption reforms submitted their reports to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

While the Public Administration Reform Commission did not submit its full report, its head and members were present at the event and provided a glimpse of their prospective recommendations, including the idea of forming four provinces.

According to informed sources, one of the commission's possible recommendations is the creation of four provinces—Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, and Khulna—as part of a broader strategy of decentralisation. However, details about the management structure or functions of these provinces remain undecided.