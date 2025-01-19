Public admin reforms
Commission considers proposal for four provinces in the country
The Public Administration Reform Commission is deliberating on a proposal to divide the country’s four original divisions into four provinces, potentially handing over the management of various issues, including national security, to these provinces.
Last Wednesday, the reform commissions on constitutional, electoral, police, and anti-corruption reforms submitted their reports to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
While the Public Administration Reform Commission did not submit its full report, its head and members were present at the event and provided a glimpse of their prospective recommendations, including the idea of forming four provinces.
According to informed sources, one of the commission's possible recommendations is the creation of four provinces—Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, and Khulna—as part of a broader strategy of decentralisation. However, details about the management structure or functions of these provinces remain undecided.
A member of the commission stated that the proposal is still in the discussion phase, and final recommendations have not been made. As this proposal involves constitutional changes, its specifics are yet to be determined.
The idea of creating multiple provinces in Bangladesh is not new. On the one-month anniversary of the interim government, adviser M Sakhawat Hossain wrote an article titled "Now is the time for state repairs," proposing the creation of five provinces.
In his article, published in Prothom Alo, Hossain emphasised the need for decentralisation in a country with a population of approximately 175 million, making it the eighth most populous in the world.
Despite its small geographical size, Bangladesh could benefit from dividing into at least five provinces and adopting a federal structure. According to Hossain, two provinces could be established in the eastern region, two in the west, and another encompassing Greater Dhaka.
Metropolitan Dhaka would remain under central rule, with the central government retaining control over defense, foreign affairs, border and maritime security, communications, and foreign aid. While the central government would oversee other matters, the provinces would manage these issues directly.
However, local governance expert Professor Tofail Ahmed does not support the idea of forming provinces in Bangladesh for several reasons. In response to M. Sakhawat Hossain’s column, he penned his own column in Prothom Alo, expressing his reservations about the proposal.
Tofail Ahmed, currently heading the Local Government Reform Commission, reiterated his views when approached yesterday. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “What I have generally argued in my writings—and still firmly believe—is that Bangladesh, geographically, is a small country. While it has a large population, there are no significant divisions in terms of linguistic, geographical, or other factors. Strengthening local government and empowering it to function effectively can address the issues at hand. Creating provinces will not solve problems but rather introduce new ones.”
Presently, Bangladesh is divided into eight administrative divisions: Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh. Additionally, there have been discussions about elevating Comilla and Faridpur to divisional status. The Public Administration Reform Commission has also included the possibility of dividing Comilla and Faridpur into separate divisions in its draft recommendations.
The report submitted by the Constitutional Reform Commission on 15 January emphasises the autonomy of local government institutions. It also includes recommendations for decentralising the judiciary by establishing permanent High Court benches in all divisions, granting them equal jurisdiction with the existing High Court division.
Discussion on quota for deputy secretary posts
Last October, the Cabinet Division issued a notification establishing six reform commissions, including the Public Administration Reform Commission. Former caretaker government adviser and ex-secretary Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury is heading this commission. Initially expected to submit its report by 31 December, the commission received a one-month extension to complete its work.
In December, the commission held a view-sharing meeting with journalists at the Ministry of Public Administration. During the meeting, Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury and the Member Secretary, Senior Secretary Md. Mokhles Ur Rahman, shared some of their potential recommendations.
Among the discussed proposals was the idea of a 50 per cent quota for administration cadre officials and 50 per cent for other cadres in promotions to the post of deputy secretary. Another proposal suggested excluding education and health sectors from the cadre system and placing them under separate commissions.
These proposals, however, have sparked significant reactions among officials from different cadres. Administration cadre officials strongly opposed the recommendation regarding the promotion quota, emphasising their unwillingness to accept it. They also referenced a ruling by the Appellate Division supporting their stance.
Similarly, officials from the education and health sectors have raised objections to the proposal of removing their fields from the cadre system.
Given these reactions, there is considerable uncertainty over whether these contentious recommendations will make it into the final report.
A source within the commission revealed that discussions on the quota system are ongoing. They are evaluating the potential advantages and disadvantages of maintaining or removing the quota.
Further discussions on this matter are planned for today, Sunday. When approached for comments, commission chief Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury declined to provide any remarks on the subject.
Other possible recommendations by the commission include abolishing the police verification system—used to verify identity, address, and political affiliation—in various fields, including recruitment. Additionally, it has been proposed to designate an officer in each district to oversee matters under the Right to Information Act.