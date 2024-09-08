Now is the time for state repairs: M Sakhawat Hossain

With the fall of Hasina, the people of Bangladesh achieved a "second independence". And the interim government headed by the world renowned Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was installed at the helm. There are many difficult challenges before this government. Prominent among these challenges are reforming the dilapidated institutions and transforming Bangladesh into a modern state, and reviving the collapsed economy.

The aspirations all around, particularly among the youth, is for "state reforms". It was for this that they shed their fresh, young blood. The young generation, the citizens of the country, look to this government with the hope that it will be the pioneer of state repairs.

No one needs to delve into history to realise the need for state repairs or reforms. It is rare in the modern states of the present-day world to have a 15-and-a-half year misrule like that of Sheikh Hasina's autocratic government. Down the annals of history, Sheikh Hasina will remain as an example a terrifying autocrat. Her name can be linked with that of Hitler or Mussolini.

It is for this reason that an extremely important component of state repairs is to block the way for any such fascist government from rising up again. After the bloody revolution of 5 August, any conscious citizen of the country will surely give their support for change in the governance structure. In this context I present my personal views in brief about changes in the state structure, preventing any government in future from becoming a monstrous power and to ensure that the Bangladesh state becomes democratic and people's republic in a true sense. Certain salient aspects of state reforms have been highlighted here.