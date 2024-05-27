Jahidul Islam Bhuiyan appointed as Biman MD
The government has appointed Md. Jahidul Islam Bhuiyan, additional secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office, as the new managing director (MD) and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a notification said.
The public administration ministry issued the notification regarding this appointment on Sunday.
After working in various positions at the field level, Bangladesh Civil Service (administration) 18th batch officer, Bhuiyan has served in the industry, commerce and expatriate welfare ministry.
He also served as the first secretary (labour) at the Bangladesh embassy, in Seoul.
Earlier on 21 May, Shafiul Azim, who is serving as the Biman MD and CEO since December 2022, was appointed as the secretary of the election commission.