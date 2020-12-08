Sensitisation, not impunity, needed against gender-based violence

In his introductory presentation, BIPSS president Maj Gen ANM Muniruzzaman (retd) highlighted the need for fresh policy formulations to counter gender-based violence which had particularly increased during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said concerted efforts of all concerned were necessary to bring such violence under control and also pointed out that this phenomenon was a global one, where women were the key victims.

Quoting facts and figures from the non-government legal aid organisation Ain O Salish, guest speaker at the discussion, Ayesha Kabir , head of the daily Prothom Alo’s English online news portal, said that from January to September this year in the country, 358 women had been victims of violence and 183 had been killed.

Violence Against Women was more than just physical torture, she pointed out, saying that it included murder, rape, rape followed by murder, physical torture, mental torture, economic violence and more.

Child marriage was also another fallout of the COVID-induced gender –based violence, but such child marriage was not a solution. It did not protect girls from violence, but was a perpetuation of the problem.